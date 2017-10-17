Teenager robbed of his bike at knife-point

A TEENAGER has been left shaken after being robbed of his bike at knife-point.

The 18-year-old went to Spar in Tangier Road, Baffins, to buy a drink when he was threatened.

Three men had spoken to the teenager before one pushed a Stanley knife into his ribs.

He was forced to hand over the distinctive GT bike, which has since been seen being ridden in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth.

The victim’s mother told The News: ‘It’s really shaken him up.

‘He’d gone in for a drink, he came back out and a man came up from behind him with a Stanley knife and just held it to him and pushed it up against his ribs.’

She added: ‘He really didn’t want to move.

‘The guy said “hand over your bike” so he just handed it over.’

Now police are appealing for witnesses after the shocking robbery at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Cllr Steve Hastings, ward member for Baffins, said: ‘It’s one thing having your bike stolen from outside the shop while you are in it or outside your house but when it’s taken from you at knife-point that’s particularly shocking.

‘Whoever this is we want them to get caught as soon as possible.’

Cllr Hastings said handing the bike over was the right thing to do, adding: ‘It’s the loss of a bike not of a life.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The man who demanded the bike has been described as white, stocky, around 5ft 10in and aged in his 20s.

‘The second man was described as white, skinny and in his 20s, and the third man was described as in his late teens, skinny and around 5ft 8in.

‘The bike has been described as a silver GT mountain bike with front suspension, kinked handlebars, and “GT” is written in white down the frame. Further to this, the rear brake does not work.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170395293, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’