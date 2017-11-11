Teenager seriously injured in Southsea hit-and-run

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been left with a serious leg injury after a hit-and-run driver ploughed into him.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning in Waverley Road, Southsea.

The 19-year-old man was walking across the street when he was hit by a car at about 12.45am. The vehicle fled the scene, travelling north into Fawcett Road.

Police believe the car was a black Volkswagen Golf or Jetta.

The injured teen was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment for a serious leg injury, police said.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to call 101 quoting reference 44170439058.