Teenager ‘threatened shop assistant with knife’ in Portsmouth this morning

A WOULD-BE robber reportedly threatened a shop worker with a knife and demanded alcohol before fleeing.

An eyewitness said he saw the male teenager running from the New Kwiki-Mart, opposite Southsea Infant School in Albert Road in the early hours of this morning.

Four people were arrested after a public order incident. Picture: Google Maps

After going into the shop, the witness - who asked not to be named - said the shop assistant had told him the youth had been holding a knife and had asked for bottles of alcohol from behind the counter.

But he said the offender had run out of the shop without taking anything.

He added: ‘The place was completely empty. All the expensive alcohol was behind the check-out and he asked the poor man for it.

‘I went in and asked the shop assistant about it and check if he was okay, I think he was in shock.

‘The police were on the scene very quickly.’

He said he believed the youth may have run from the shop after realising he was being filmed on several CCTV cameras.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said four people had been arrested following a public order incident outside the shop.

She said officers were called out at about 4.20am this morning.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 17-year-old girl, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

The spokeswoman added that all four are in police custody and investigations are ongoing.