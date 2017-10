Have your say

Teenagers arrested after attempted burglary at Southsea’s Rocksbys

Rocksbys Cafe in Clarence Esplanade had a window smashed on Thursday night at 9.49pm.

Police were called to the scene and arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The former was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both have been released from custody but remain under investigation.