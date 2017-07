A SHOPLIFTER stole £32 worth of vodka from a supermarket.

Brett Carter, 45, of Sandiego Road, Gosport, admitted theft from Morrisons in Gosport on April 21.

He also admitted stealing alcohol from the shop on April 11.

He breaching a suspended sentence order for three burglaries and an assault by beating.

Portsmouth magistrates did not activate the sentence but increased it from 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, to one suspended for two years.

He must pay £32 compensation.