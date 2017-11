Have your say

MAKE-UP thief Justin Fixter has been told to pay £70.

Fixter, 41, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of £391 of cosmetics from Boots in Portsmouth on July 21.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

The cash will be deducted from his benefits.

It must be paid within two weeks.