Thief is spared prison

A PILL thief has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Justin Fixter, 40, of Milton Road, Milton, admitted theft.

He stole 71 co-drydamol tablets from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on December 22 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for six months.

Magistrates imposed a prison term as he has previous convictions for thefts and committed the theft while he was on a community order.

Fixter was previously sentenced for criminal damage, five charges of shoplifting and a public order offence.

He was not told to pay compensation.