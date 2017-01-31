Thief is spared prison

A PILL thief has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Justin Fixter, 40, of Milton Road, Milton, admitted theft.
He stole 71 co-drydamol tablets from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on December 22 last year.
Portsmouth magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for six months.
Magistrates imposed a prison term as he has previous convictions for thefts and committed the theft while he was on a community order.
Fixter was previously sentenced for criminal damage, five charges of shoplifting and a public order offence.
He was not told to pay compensation.