Have your say

SHOPLIFTER Charlie Young was spared jail.

Homeless Young, 25, admitted taking Red Bull and washing gel from One Stop in Fareham on August 9.

She admitted theft of washing gel and deodorant from the same shop.

Young took £102 worth of coffee, washing gels and food from Co-op between May 12 and 15.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 28-day sentence suspended for a year due to her previous offending.