Thief who stole records from Pie and Vinyl in Southsea spared jail

A THIEF who stole a £300 LP collection from a record store has been spared jail.

Stephen Morton, 40, admitted stealing the Rolling Stones collection from Pie and Vinyl, in Castle Road, Southsea, on February 8.

Portsmouth magistrates handed him a 42-day sentence suspended for six months.

He must pay £305.99 compensation.

Morton also admitted theft of food from Sainsbury’s on January 20 and was given an extra 21 days on top of his sentence.

In all he was sentenced last month to 63 days in prison suspended for six months.

Morton, of Cornwallis Crescent, Portsmouth, must pay £83.20 compensation for the food.