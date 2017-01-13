Thieves raid city house in £15,000 burglary

NAVAL service medals were stolen in a £15,000 burglary in Hilsea, police said.

CCTV images showing three men officers want to talk to have been released after the raid on January 4.

Burglars went through a window to get into the house in Firgrove Crescent, Hilsea, between 8am and 4.50pm.

Medals with the service number D147171N were taken along with an Apple iMac and iPad, jewellery, and a Nikon D3300 camera with a Nikkor DX5 lens.

PC Chris Akass said: ‘I am looking to speak to the three men pictured in this CCTV image.’

All the men were white in their 20s or 30s. Call 101 quoting 44170004240.