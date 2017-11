Have your say

SHOP staff have fallen victim to a spate of thefts in a single day, police have said.

The Co-Op store, in London Road, Cowplain, was targeted three times in a day by a range of offenders.

On one occasion, an ‘abusive male’ was reported to have stolen a quantity of meat. Other reports included a male snatching £40 worth of goods and another male who stole several other items.

The crimes took place on November 6. Police are urging witnesses to call 101.