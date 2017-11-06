Thieves smash vehicle windows as police list roads targeted in Portsmouth

Have your say

THIEVES have smashed car windows in a spate of thefts.

Police are warning people to be vigilant after the spate between November 2 and 5.

Roads targeted were Southdown Road and Old Manor Way, both in Cosham, and Lealand Road, in Drayton.

Two vans were broken into with tools stolen in Compton Road and Mayfield Road, in Copnor and North End. A vehicle in Kensington Road, Copnor, was searched but nothing was taken,

Window were smashed in the Mountbatten Centre and Alexandra Park car parks. Call police on 101 with information.

PCSO Judith Knight said: ‘If you have seen or heard anything over night that you think is relevant, or aware of any private CCTV in the area, please call 101.’