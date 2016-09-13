Thieves steal £10,000 worth of jewellery and five bikes

JEWELLERY worth £10,000 was stolen from a safe in a burglary.

Thieves smashed a window to get into the home overnight in Privett Road, Waterlooville, on Sunday, September 4.

The safe contained £10,000 of jewellery including a Brietling Super Ocean and Omega Ladymatic watches.

Residents discovered the next day that five bikes had been taken from two garages on the same street.

They were:

n A blue and white Giant Glory downhill bike with a Halo rim on the back wheel.

n A Nukeproof downhill bike fitted with RockShox BoXXer Team suspension forks and a Nukeproof 4911SS headset E Thirteen LG1 chainguide. It also has Shimano Saint brakes, Raceface crank set, Halo rims, and SRAM gearing.

n A white Kona Shred with Hayes Stroker hydraulic disc brakes.

n An orange Marin Nail Trail cross country mountain bike with a 17 inch frame. This bike is also fitted with a small Specialised seat bag containing a Top Peak multi tool, puncture repair kit, and blue Park tyre levers.

n A Whyte Shoreditch hybrid bike with small seat bag.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44160333880.