Thieves steal £10,000 worth of jewellery in Waterlooville burglary

JEWELLERY worth £10,000 was stolen from a safe in a burglary.

Thieves smashed a window to get into the home in Privett Road, Waterlooville, on Sunday, September 4.

The bikes were stolen from two garages

It happened overnight, police said.

The safe contained £10,000 of jewellery including a Brietling Super Ocean watch and a ladies Omega Ladymatic watch.

Residents discovered the next day that five bikes had been taken from two garages on the same street.

They were:

A blue and white Giant Glory downhill bike with a Halo rim on the back wheel.

A Nukeproof downhill bike fitted with RockShox BoXXer Team suspension forks and a Nukeproof 4911SS headset E Thirteen LG1 chainguide. It also has Shimano Saint brakes, Raceface crank set, Halo rims, and SRAM gearing. This bike was built to order and so will be unique with the parts used.

A white Kona Shred with Hayes Stroker hydraulic disc brakes.

An orange Marin Nail Trail cross country mountain bike with a 17 inch frame. This bike is also fitted with a small specialised seat bag containing a Top Peak multi tool, puncture repair kit, and blue Park tyre levers. The bike has a Top Peak pump fitted, titanium water bottle holder, and a hope front skewer.

Anyone with information should call PC James Cutting at Fratton Police Station on 101, quoting 44160333880.