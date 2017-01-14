Thieves steal jewellery in Portsmouth burglary

THESE images have been released by police after a burglary in Milton.
Thieves raided a home in Godwit Road, on Thursday between 10am and 12.30pm.
Police said the person or people responsible left the house carrying a Tesco bag for life with the jewellery inside.
The items taken include:
• Full sized South African Krugerrand with the date 1898.
• Full sized sovereign set / gold chain
• Gold Waltham pocket watch with white face and black roman numerals and hand.
Anyone with information should call PC Chris Akass at Fratton CID on 101 quoting, 44170014669.
