THIEVES stole a mountain bike from outside a shop.

The pedal bike was stolen from outside John Lewis in Palmerston Road, Southsea between 4.57pm on Thursday and 11.30am on Friday.

This was despite the bike being locked up and secured.

Police have advised cyclists to be careful when leaving bikes in public places overnight. If you have any information call police on 101 citing 44170357574.