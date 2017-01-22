Thieves target taxis in two-night Havant spree

POLICE are warning people not to keep valuable items on display in their cars.

It comes after thieves went on a two-night spree across the Leigh Park area.

Crooks mainly targeted taxis in Little Hackets, Priordean Crescent, Purbrook Way, Iping Avenue, Norley Close, Blackdown Crescent and High Lawn Way. A number of private cars were also hit.

The offenders smashed windows to search the vehicles. Other cars were targeted because they were not locked.

The spree is believed to have taken place on Thursday and Friday evening.

For tips on how to avoid falling foul of crooks, see hampshire.police.uk/internet/advice-and-information/crime-prevention/safer-vehicles-cars

Those with details on the crimes should call 101.