Three arrested after three businesses burgled in Portsmouth last night

Three people have been arrested after two shops and a cafe were burgled in Portsmouth last night.

Police received a report of a break-in at Boots in Commercial Road at 3.26am, in which suspects stole a large amount of perfume and aftershave worth several thousands pounds.

A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other then dwelling with intent to steal, while a 45-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling - theft.

They remain in custody.

Police have said they are not linking it to any similar incidents at the moment.

They also received a report at 4.41am of a burglary at Jamocha Café in Elm Grove.

Two males were seen breaking into the cafe and leaving with the till.

A 19-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling – theft.

The burglary is being linked to another at Waitrose in Marmion Road, which was reported at 4.08am this morning.

The back doors were forced and burglars entered the building, but nothing was stolen.

The three incidents come after thieves smashed the door of Cinnamon Cafe, in Winter Road, at about 1.30am on Tuesday morning.

But police have not confirmed whether the incident is being linked to the three burglaries last night.

If you have any information call 101 and quote 44170278395 for Boots, 44170278416 for Jamocca Café and 44170278412 for Waitrose.