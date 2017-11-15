Three held in Southsea drug bust Police in Victoria Road North, Southsea Picture: Ben Fishwick Crooks target those looking for love on dating apps Uninsured driver who was ‘all over the place’ has car seized near Waterlooville THREE people were arrested after suspected Class A drugs were found in Victoria Road North, Southsea. A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 20-year-old woman from Portsmouth and a 21-year-old man from London were arrested by police yesterday.
