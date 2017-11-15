Search

Three held in Southsea drug bust

Police in Victoria Road North, Southsea Picture: Ben Fishwick
Police in Victoria Road North, Southsea Picture: Ben Fishwick

Crooks target those looking for love on dating apps

Uninsured driver who was ‘all over the place’ has car seized near Waterlooville

THREE people were arrested after suspected Class A drugs were found in Victoria Road North, Southsea.

A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 20-year-old woman from Portsmouth and a 21-year-old man from London were arrested by police yesterday.