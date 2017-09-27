Three men charged with conspiracy to murder over Crookhorn shooting

Have your say

THREE men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the face with a shotgun.

Jamie Sibley, in his 30s, was attacked in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, at around 12.50am on February 13.

Just before midnight last night, officers investigating the shooting confirmed three men had been charged with all three due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court later this morning.

Mr Sibley was left needed reconstructive surgery after the attack and his family have previously appealed through The News for witnesses.

Those charged are Jordan Anthony Perry, 26, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, Jordan Ray Smith, 22 of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, London and Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Selsfield Road, Brighton.

Police have also charged Sara Hodgkinson, 31, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville with encouraging in the commission of an indictable-only offence, who will also appear at the court.

Following the charges, police have released a 47-year-old woman from London and a 16-year-old boy from London from custody but both remain under investigation.

A 23-year-old man from London and a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address have both been released with no further action.

Officers had arrested eight people in connection with the incident yesterday, with Mr Sibley's sister Mellissa Shaw, 30, welcoming the arrests.