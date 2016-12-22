Three men in hospital after Portsmouth robberies

THREE men were hospitalised in a linked series of robberies, police said.

The trio were robbed of wallets and mobile phones between midnight and 12.40am on December 22.

Robberies happened in Greetham Street, Arundel Street and Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth.

All three men were treated at hospital for minor injuries.

The two suspects were white, both between 18 and 20 years old, and wore dark hoodies. One was 6ft, slim ginger and wore a dark hoodie. The other was 5ft6ins. Call police on 101.