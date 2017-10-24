Three people injured after car and van crash in Fratton

Have your say

PARAMEDICS have treated three people following a head-on collision between a car and a van today.

The crash took place in Walmer Road, Fratton, at 1.34pm.

A van and a car crashed, leaving the woman – who was a passenger in the car – with injuries to her leg, firefighters said.

Two fire crews from Southsea were the first emergency services to arrive at the scene and provided medical care for the injured.

Crews were soon joined by paramedics who took over the treatment of all three casualties.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said nobody needed to be taken to hospital and that all three casualties were treated at the scene.

A fire service spokesman added nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.

Police are now keen to speak to witnesses to the collision. Those who have any information about the incident can call 101.