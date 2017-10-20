Thug leaves woman, 24, in hospital after attack

Have your say

A WOMAN needed to have stitches in her head after a teenager battered her with a piece of wood.

The attack took place in Lake Road, between 10.05pm and 10.25pm on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old victim had been walking in the street with a 43-year-old man when they were approached by a gang of young men.

Police say an altercation took place, which continued down the street until the couple reached the junction of Church Street and Alexandra Road.

The woman was then assaulted by one member of the group, who struck her with a piece of wood. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Police have described the attacker as white, slim, aged between 15 and 18, 5ft 5ins tall, with short, dark brown hair and a fringe. He had dark-coloured eyes.

He was also described as wearing a blue jumper, dark grey jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Witnesses can call police on 101, quoting 44170405909.