Thug who mugged two elderly women is jailed for five years

A MUGGER who attacked two elderly women within 15 minutes has been jailed for five years.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that shortly after 9am on Monday January 30, a 71-year-old pensioner was pulled to the ground in Lees Lane, Gosport, by Jamie Darren Vickers as he tried to snatch her handbag.

Nothing was taken and she was later treated for a fractured elbow.

Just a quarter of an hour later, a 75 year-old woman walking in the same road had her handbag stolen. It contained £280 in cash from the victim’s pensions and savings.

The court heard that 42 year-old Vickers, of Zetland Road, Gosport was subsequently arrested in connection with the attacks. He was charged with possession of a class ‘A’ drug, robbery, and attempted robbery

He was sentenced after admitting the charges at a previous hearing. He was jailed for a total of five years with a further period of three years to be served on license.

After the case, investigating officer DC Robert Lowe said: ‘This is a very positive result and demonstrates just how seriously the courts take crimes against some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

‘Both the victims were approached by Vickers in broad daylight and the events of that morning left both women in a distressed state.

‘Sadly the 71 year-old victim subsequently died, although this was not in any way connected to this incident.

‘I hope that this sentence goes some way to re-assuring her family and Vickers other victim that he cannot target other members of the public in a similar fashion.’