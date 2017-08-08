Thugs attack two men outside theatre in Southsea

TWO men were attacked while they waited for a taxi outside a theatre in Southsea.

The men, 43 and 36, were at the rank outside Kings Theatre, in Albert Road, just before 1am on August 6 when they were attacked by two men.

The older man said he had been punched to the ground and kicked in the head, suffering a suspected broken eye socket.

Police said the younger man suffered injuries to his elbows and arms.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

One suspect was white, short in height, with short, fair hair and was wearing a light coloured top.

The other was white, around 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a black shirt.

Police Staff Investigator Michelle Easton said: ‘We know that there were a lot of people in the area at the time of this assault, so if you saw something and are yet to speak to us, please get in touch.

‘We would also ask any taxi drivers who were there at the time to check the footage from their CCTV cameras and hand it over to us, as there could be something on there that could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170302298, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.