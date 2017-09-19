Today’s court update...

Have your say

- James Cannon, 34, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted theft of a jumper from TK Maxx in West Street, Fareham, on August 5. He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 victim surcharge.

Cannon admitted theft of two packs of headphones worth £8 from Wilko on the same day.

- Cherie Jarvis, 48, care of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted theft of men’s accessories worth £84.92 from New Look in Fareham on June 1.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 12 days of rehabilitation activities. She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

Jarvis also admitted theft of Thomas The Tank Engine toys from Toys R Us in Portsmouth on June 22.

And she stole eight purses from TK Maxx worth £105 on the same day. She breached two conditional discharges for five thefts but no action was taken.

- George Foster, 24, of Tichborne Way, Gosport, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He committed the offence on March 19 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge. Foster must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Gareth Watkins, 37, of Priory Road, Gosport, admitted driving without insurance in Priory Road on November 18 last year.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Watkins thought he was insured as he was acting as a subcontractor. Magistrates found he had an honest belief he was insured.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

- Jess Ray, 25, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating and breaching a restraining order on June 25 in Portsmouth. Magistrates jailed her for 20 weeks as she assaulted the woman meant to be protected by the order. The restraining order will continue until 2018.

- Colin Floyd, 31, of Wykeham Road, Copnor, admitted drink-driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg legal limit. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week sentence suspended for a year with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £600 compensation to the assault victim and a £115 victim surcharge.

Floyd committed the assault and drink-driving on July 22 in New Road, Portsmouth.