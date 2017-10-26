Tough anti-gang worker set to help youngsters across area

FUNDING has been won to pay for a highly-recognised anti-gang worker to work with youngsters.

Dean Coady, a former police officer, is set to run workshops on drug-related harm, explaining how drug networks work.

It comes as Active Communities Network (ACN) won funding from the Home Office for the workshops in Portsmouth and Havant.

Julian Wadsworth, of ACN said: ‘We look forward to collaborating with Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, local authorities and Hampshire Constabulary contributing to safer communities and the constabulary’s Fortress campaign, tackling drug-related harm.’

Chief Inspector Jim Pegler said: ‘We continue to work in partnership to protect vulnerable people and children in our communities, making people safer is always our top priority. The reality is that there is no shortage of gangs from London and other cities who will quickly fill any gaps in the drug market.

‘The most determined police enforcement will never be enough to reduce the threats that county lines pose to vulnerable adults and children in our communities unless our partners and the public are alert to the threats and work with us.

‘It is so important that young people and professionals understand the risks and how to protect themselves or young and vulnerable people they work with.’

Mr Coady is a former Manchester police officer.