Trading standards step in to save £2m for victims

TRADING standards officers saved a woman losing £37,000 after stepping in when a worker tried to sell her an unsuitable kitchen.

Hampshire County Council said its safeguarding team helped in the case as it revealed since 2009 officers helped 800 vulnerable residents recoup £2 from scams, or by stopping them being mis-sold goods or services.

The vulnerable older woman in Havant was mis-sold an unsuitable kitchen refit beyond her budget.

The council’s team cancelled the contract and finance agreement, saving her £37,732.

Council leader Roy Perry said: ‘This is a significant milestone and demonstrates the vital role played by trading standards to protect vulnerable Hampshire residents.

‘We know from the safeguarding team’s work that scammers and cold callers tend to prey on older members of society, who may be vulnerable and sometimes too trusting. Some victims could have lost tens of thousands to cold callers had trading standards not intervened.’