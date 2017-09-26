Training starts for new cyber ambassadors

Have your say

CHILDREN are being trained to teach others to tackle problems online.

Primary and secondary school pupils are set to become cyber ambassadors, in a scheme run by Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner’s office.

The GoFISH (Go Find Internet Safety Help) training starts today. Secondary school pupils will be taught about sexting, cyber stalking and grooming.

Portsmouth High School, Purbrook Park, Havant, and Bosmere School, also in Havant, are taking part.

Jane Prescott, Portsmouth High School headteacher, said: ‘As a result of this training, these young cyber ambassador will be better equipped to help identify issues and help enable their friends and fellow pupils to stay safe when using the internet, social media and online gaming.’