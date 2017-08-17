Trial date for ex-Southampton football coach accused of abuse

Have your say

A TRIAL date has been set for a former Southampton FC youth coach accused of a series of sexual offences.

The accusations against Robert Higgins follow a police probe into historical child abuse in the football community.

He appeared at Winchester Crown Court to face 63 counts of indecent assault and two counts of attempted indecent assault committed against 23 alleged victims, all aged under 17.

The alleged offences date from between 1970 and 1996.

Judge Keith Cutler listed the trial against the 64-year-old, known as Bob, to start on April 9 next year.

He released Higgins, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, on unconditional bail until the next hearing on a date to be set in November.