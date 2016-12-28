Tributes to prison officer killed on Christmas Day

Friends and family have paid tribute to a prison officer who died in an attack while on a night-out on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Father-of-two Nick Medlin, from Ventnor, died following the incident in Pier Street in the town.

Police attended the scene but the 57-year-old, who played bass in a punk band called Manufactured Romance, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement released through Hampshire Police: ‘We are completely devastated and totally heartbroken by the tragic death of Nick on Christmas Eve.

‘The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind tributes and ask for privacy to grieve at this very sad time.’

A Hampshire Police spokesman said two men, aged 31 and 32, both from the island, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody for questioning.

A third man, aged 26, has been released on bail until April 11 pending further inquiries.

A prison staff blogger called Know The Danger posted on Facebook that Mr Medlin and his wife, Dani, moved to the Isle of Wight three years ago while their sons, Joe and Charlie, stayed on the mainland to study.

He states that Mr Medlin joined the prison service at the age of 55 and worked at HMP Parkhurst.

He posted: ‘Everybody loved Nick Medlin and respected him, and I can say hand on heart he was one of the best officers I have ever worked with in over thirty years. A true professional in every way.’

Friend Terri Thatcher posted: ‘My thoughts are with Dani Medlin and her boys for the terrible loss of a husband and father, and one of our own in the punk family, whose life was taken in an insane and senseless act of violence in the early hours of Christmas morning.

‘Everyone thought the world of Nick Medlin ... taken from here far too soon. God give his family strength to get through this terrible time ... RIP Nick ... xxx.’