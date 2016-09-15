Trio bailed after four men stabbed in Southsea

A MAN arrested after four men suffered stab wounds has been de-arrested.

The man, 22, from Kent, suffered a single stab wound in an incident in Highland Road, Southsea, at 11.50pm on Monday.

Forensics and blood outside Kensington Hair in Highland Road, Southsea, on September 13. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Police arrested him on suspicion of affray but later de-arrested him.

Hampshire police said the other three men involved in the incident have been bailed until November 10.

They were a 20-year-old man from Southsea, arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, and two men, 20 and 21, also from Southsea, arrested on suspicion of affray.

On Tuesday morning drops of blood were on the ground outside Kensington Hair in Highland Road, at the junction of St Augustine Road.

Each of the men is understood to have received treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The incident was not reported to police until 12.40am on Tuesday.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘This is a targeted assault and there’s thought to be no risk to the wider public.

‘If anyone does have any information they should call police on 101 quoting 44160344923.’

Alternatively call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.