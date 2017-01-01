Two held after four taxi drivers and a Spar are robbed in Portsmouth

TWO men have been arrested after four taxi drivers and a shop were robbed at knifepoint in Paulsgrove.

All four incidents involving taxi drivers occurred on Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31.

A robbery at a Spar shop in Leith Avenue, Paulsgrove at approximately 7.15pm on Wednesday, December 28 is also being connected.

Cash and mobile phones were stolen from taxi drivers and cash was stolen from the Spar. None of the drivers was injured.

A 46-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Portsmouth remain in police custody.

The robberies involving a taxi drivers were

* at 10.30pm on Friday, December 30 in Blakemere Road.

* at 11.40pm on Friday, December 30 in Hillsley Road.

* at 5am on Saturday, December 31 in Almondsbury Road.

* at 2.50pm on Saturday, December 31 in Hillsley Road.

Detective Inspector James Stewart said: ‘We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in reporting any suspicious activity which may have been connected to these robberies. If you have not yet spoken to us but may have information which could assist the investigation team please do get in touch.’

Portsmouth District Chief Inspector Jim Pegler said: ‘This type of crime has a big impact on small businesses such as taxi firms and convenience stores. The offenders also targeted at lone workers.

‘This type of criminal activity is not acceptable in Portsmouth. We will continue our work to make Portsmouth safer for all its residents.’

Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact Eastern Investigations on 101 quoting Operation Chocolate. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.