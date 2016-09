TWO people have been arrested after a woman was assaulted.

Police have been carrying out inquiries at the Wait End Road and Mill Road junction in Waterlooville after a 21-year-old woman from Havant was assaulted at 9.30pm last night. Police say no-one was seriously hurt or treated for any injuries.

A 21-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from the area, have been arrested.

Anyone with information can call Det Con Mike Barton at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44160339108.