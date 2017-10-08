Two injured after late-night Park Gate attack

Have your say

TWO men were injured after being attacked in Park Gate.

A 26-year-old was left with cuts to his face and head and a 46-year-old suffered a fractured wrist, which will require surgery.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re investigating a public order incident where two men were assaulted on Botley Road in Park Gate yesterday morning.

At around 12.30am the men had purchased some food from a kebab van before being involved in a disagreement with a group of men between Duncan Road and Beacon Bottom.

A 19-year-old man from Rownhams who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened should call DC Paul Stenton at Fratton police station on 101 quoting 44170389834.