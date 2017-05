TWO men have been arrested following the reported rape of a 21-year-old woman in Hilsea at around 1am yesterday morning.

The incident in London Road led to a 36-year-old man from Hilsea and a 36-year-old man from Horndean being arrested.

Police have released the man from Hilsea under investigation while the man from Horndean remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to police on 101 quoting 44170201470.