Two men arrested for taking caravan from Hayling Island park

TWO thieves were stopped on a motorway after stealing a caravan.

Police were called after two men were seen looking around a caravan park on Southwood Road, Hayling Island.

Shortly after being spotted, they were seen towing a caravan away at speed.

Officers were able to catch the two suspects on the A3 and they were arrested for theft.

The incident happened between 10pm and 11.30pm on August 16.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170317392.