Two men arrested in Portsmouth after drugs raid

TWO men have been arrested after police raided an address in the city.

50-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Police carried out a warrant in Northam Street, Landport, this morning.

The men were arrested but released under investigation.

Inspector Dave Ryan said: ‘Today’s arrests are part of our ongoing work to tackle drug-related activity in Portsmouth.

“These drugs are known to cause real harm.

Call 101 quoting 44170352404.