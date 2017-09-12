Two men arrested in Portsmouth after drugs raid

TWO men have been arrested after police raided an address in the city.
50-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
Police carried out a warrant in Northam Street, Landport, this morning.
The men were arrested but released under investigation.
Inspector Dave Ryan said: ‘Today’s arrests are part of our ongoing work to tackle drug-related activity in Portsmouth.
“These drugs are known to cause real harm.
Call 101 quoting 44170352404.
