Two men attacked in Southsea stabbing

Three people have been arrested and two men rushed to hospital after a ‘serious assault’.

It comes as police taped off an alleyway outside a popular ice cream parlour this morning.

Police in Belmont Street, Southsea, after an incident in Grove Road South, Southsea, on Sunday at around 4.30am.

Forensics officers were seen outside Scoops in Elm Grove, Southsea, at around 10.30am.

Hampshire police, who confirmed it was a stabbing attack, have now said two men were attacked in Grove Road South at 4.30am today.

Parts of nearby Belmont Street have also been taped off by police.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital and a 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police outside an alleyway next to Scoops, in Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth.

The men, from Portsmouth, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Redhill in Surrey, and a 33-year-old man from Heston in Middlesex were arrested.

They are in custody, he added.