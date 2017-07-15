Search

Two men injured in Southsea assault

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured in a Southsea assault.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on July 10, a 29-year-old man had a verbal exchange with another man on Astley Street before being assaulted, leaving him with injuries to his face.

A third man, aged 54, tried to intervene and suffered serious leg injuries as a result.

The suspect has been described as black, aged 25 to 30, about 5ft 9ins tall, of large build, with short black hair and wearing a black t-shirt.

Detective Constable Sharon Lewry said: ‘We would like to hear from witnesses to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, which left two men injured.’

Call 101 with any information, quoting 44170270868.

