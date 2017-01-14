Two men suffer ‘serious head injuries’ in Portsmouth street attack

TWO men were taken to hospital with serious injuries head injuries after being attacked.

The victims, 46 and 47, were assaulted by three men in Havant Street, Portsea, near to the junction with Clock Street.

Police are now hunting for the trio after the victims were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The men had approached the pair from the direction of College Street.

It happened on Thursday between 10pm and 10.25pm but was reported to police at 11.20pm

A woman walking with a black and white Bull Terrier dog may have vital information, police said.

The attackers are described as:

• White, 6ft 4ins tall, medium build and with short, black hair.

• Scruffy, 5ft 10ins tall, older than 35 and thin. He had a shaved head with stubble and was possibly wearing jeans and a jumper.

• White, small, in his 20s and with short, black hair.

Call 101 quoting 44170014862.