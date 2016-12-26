Two more arrests following death of man outside Isle of Wight pub

Two more men have been arrested after reports of a fatal incident on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Police were called just after midnight yesterday morning (December 25) to a report that a man has been assaulted outside the Rose Inn, Ventnor.

Officers attended the scene on Pier Street, where a 57-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 31 and 32 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police launched an investigation into the incident.

These arrests in addition to yesterday’s apprehension of a 26-year-old man, who remains in police custody.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Police said yesterday they were not in a position to confirm the identity of the victim, who is from Ventnor, or any further details.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said: ‘Investigations are continuing today as we work to establish the exact circumstances of this man’s death.

‘We would like to speak to anyone who was in or in the vicinity of the Rose Inn on Christmas Eve night around the time of the incident as they could have information which could assist our investigation.

‘So if you have not yet spoken to us please call 101.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44160484578.