TWO people were hurt when a bus and car collided.

The crash happened on Saturday evening, at 5.57pm, in Havant Road, Havant.

The car collided with the bus near the junction of Rectory Avenue before smashing into a bus shelter.

Two people in the car were hurt and treated by paramedics at the scene. Neither needed hospital treatment.

Firefighters from Havant were called to clear oil and debris from the road.