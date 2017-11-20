Two Portsmouth men cautioned after police seize cannabis advertised online

CANNABIS was seized by police after a man growing it in a tent in his garden posted a photo on social media.

Officers were able to track down the location, in Kingsland Close, Paulsgrove, by looking at the roof line in the image posted online.

Two men were quizzed after the haul, with one given a caution and the other given a warning for possession of the class B drug.

Police from the Cosham neighbourhood team posted on Twitter on Saturday about the drug seizure. It said: ‘Advertise the sale of cannabis on social media and expect a knock knock from us! Team Cosham removing drugs off of our streets.’

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton, head of serious and organised crime at Hampshire police, replied to the post and said: ‘10/10 for entrepreneurial skills – 0/10 for intelligence’.

One of the photos posted by police shows a blue pot with Portsmouth’s star and crescent logo changed to a cannabis leaf, and has a Facebook page – Portsmouth Cannabis.

The News found multiple images of cannabis and the adapted Portsmouth logo dating back to October 2016.

The page posts include one talking about a ‘little one from the weekend’ with a video of ‘100 dollar og shatter and some mixed flower kief’.

It also links to an Instagram page, which has more than 1,160 followers.

Sgt Rob Sutton, from the neighbourhood team, said: ‘A guy was documenting his cannabis grow and effectively running a blog on how to do it. Using photos he put online police were able to identify the location by using the roof line in the background.

‘On entering the house the plants had already been harvested but a lot of the cannabis was located inside.

‘Two males interviewed, one receiving a conditional caution to attend a drug intervention course, the other a cannabis warning for possession.’

It is not clear when the men were interviewed.