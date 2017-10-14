Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man injured in Southsea stabbing

Have your say

A MAN has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Southsea in the early hours of this morning.

The 22-year-old is in a serious condition and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody being questioned by officers.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at around 4.15am in Sedgeley Close.

A spokesman said information suggests the victim may have tried to intervene during an argument when he was attacked.

Officers are currently in the area carrying out enquiries and searching for the weapon used in the attack.

Detective Constable David Freeman, said: ‘The weapon used in this attack is still outstanding.

‘We have officers in the area carrying out searches for the knife.

‘If you live or work in the area around or between Sedgeley Close and Greetham Street, please could you check your gardens and bins for the knife.

‘If you find something, please don’t touch it, but call the police immediately.

‘If anyone has any information about this incident and has not already spoken to us, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Operation Astern.