Two teenagers charged after man, 22, stabbed in Southsea

TWO people have charged after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Southsea.

The 22-year-old victim is in a serious condition in Southampton General Hospital following the incident in an alleyway in Sedgeley Close, at the corner of Edgbaston House, at around 4.15am yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Shawn Owen Griffiths, 19, of Greetham Street, Southsea, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on November 23.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘CCTV enquiries have shown that a number of people walked down the alleyway prior to the attack and may have seen a group of people gathered there.

‘Officers are keen for these people to come forward and urge them to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170398919.’

Residents yesterday spoke of their shock at the incident and of seeing police officers searching gardens and the area.