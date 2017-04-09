Two women arrested after urinating and setting alight homeless man’s bedding in Portsmouth

TWO women have been arrested after a homeless man’s belongings and bedding were urinated on and set alight this morning.

The incident in Commercial Road happened just before 8am this morning.

A 22-year-old from Waterlooville and a 25-year-old woman from Havant were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson.

It followed reports that two women were seen shouting at the man before one of them urinated on the bedding and then set it alight.

No-one was injured.

The duo remain in police custody at this time and support has been offered to the homeless man.

There will be increased patrols in the area.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 101 quoting reference number 44170132189.