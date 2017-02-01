Two women charged and due in court today in connection with the murder of Nadine Burden

POLICE investigating the death of a woman in Portsmouth have charged two people in connection with the incident.

Victoria Arthur, 43, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with murder.

Julie Palmer, 52, of Westminster Place, Portsmouth, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

John Montague, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: ‘Having carefully considered the evidence presented to me by the police in this case, I have authorised Hampshire Constabulary to charge Victoria Arthur with murder, and Julie Palmer with the offence of assisting an offender, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.’

​The charges follow an incident in which Nadine Burden was found injured at an address in Toronto Road, Fratton, at 11.58pm on Saturday.

The 36-year-old, of Toronto Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed yesterday that post-mortem showed Ms Burden died from stab wounds.

Specialist family liaison officers are working with the family.

Detective Inspector Simon Baker said: ‘We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road between 10.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

‘If you were in the area at this time and have not yet contacted police about this incident, please do, as you may have valuable information for us.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170036119, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.