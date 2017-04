TWO women have been charged by detectives investigating the suspected arson of a homeless man’s belongings and bedding.

Police said Jerely Evans, 25, of Lockerley Road, Havant, and Nicola King, 22, of Mill Road, Waterlooville, have both been charged with arson and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. They are due before city magistrates on April 25.