Undercover police catch street dealer selling drugs in Milton park

A STREET dealer caught selling drugs in a park told police: ‘I’m just doing it to make a bit of money.’

Robin Baker, 23, of Lime Grove, Paulsgrove, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The court heard he was caught by undercover police watching him in Milton park on January 12.

Baker, who admitted supplying class A drugs, was jailed for 20 months.

Prosecutor Anthony Bailey told the court: ‘At about half past three officers from the drug-related harm team were in the area of Milton Park in this city.

‘They witnessed a group of known class A drug users hanging around and clearly waiting to obtain drugs.

‘They then witnessed what appeared to be two young men approaching the known users and witnessed exchanges taking place over a period of time.

‘They estimate a total of four to five exchanges were seen between the two young white males, one we say is this defendant and an unidentified male.

‘When exchanges had been made, clearly money was returned in exchange for drugs.’

When Baker and his accomplice realised they were being watched they fled, but Baker was caught and arrested.

A few feet from where he was arrested police found wraps of heroin worth around £140.

At the police station Baker admitted he had another wrap hidden in his pants.

Mr Bailey added: ‘He made a significant statement when he was being booked in at the police station.

‘He said: ‘I’m just doing it to make a bit of money, I’m not being forced.’

Baker then went no comment in interview.

‘I don’t think he even thought through the consequences of what he was doing on January 12,’ Bridget O’Hagan, defending, said.

Recorder Michael Parroy QC discounted Baker’s sentence as he pleaded guilty.

He said: ‘To your credit you have admitted what you did was to buy £200 worth of those drugs from a dealer to sell on.’

The judge added: ‘What you were doing was providing drugs in the street in the park to other people who were undoubtedly going to take them.’

He ordered forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and forfeiture of £40 cash Baker had on him on the day.

Ms O’Hagan added: ‘He’s very young, very immature and incredibly naive.’